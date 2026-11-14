📢 OHIO’s Online Coaching Education Master’s ranked #1 in U.S.

Ohio University’s Master of Science in Coaching Education has been ranked #1 in the nation for 2026 by OnlineMasters.com, moving up from #6 in 2025.

The ranking is based on more than 100 data points, including academic quality, graduation outcomes, program cost and return on investment, and student support.

Program highlights:

100% online , asynchronous coursework (also offered on campus in Athens )

, asynchronous coursework (also offered on campus in ) 30 credit hours

No thesis required

required No GRE required

required Courses taught by internationally recognized faculty

The program uses real-life coaching videos and student-recorded coaching presentations so professors—who are experienced coaches—can give detailed feedback.

Students get support from both faculty advisors and OHIO Online staff, including enrollment advisors and a Student Success team.

Many students are already coaching; a master’s degree can help them increase pay, move into larger programs, or qualify for college-level coaching jobs.

To learn more, visit the Master of Science in Coaching Education webpage or request info for the Online Master of Science in Soccer Coaching Education track.