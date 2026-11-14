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📢 OHIO’s Online Coaching Education Master’s ranked #1 in U.S.
📢 OHIO’s Online Coaching Education Master’s ranked #1 in U.S.
Ohio University’s Master of Science in Coaching Education has been ranked #1 in the nation for 2026 by OnlineMasters.com, moving up from #6 in 2025.
The ranking is based on more than 100 data points, including academic quality, graduation outcomes, program cost and return on investment, and student support.
Program highlights:
- 100% online, asynchronous coursework (also offered on campus in Athens)
- 30 credit hours
- No thesis required
- No GRE required
- Courses taught by internationally recognized faculty
The program uses real-life coaching videos and student-recorded coaching presentations so professors—who are experienced coaches—can give detailed feedback.
Students get support from both faculty advisors and OHIO Online staff, including enrollment advisors and a Student Success team.
Many students are already coaching; a master’s degree can help them increase pay, move into larger programs, or qualify for college-level coaching jobs.
To learn more, visit the Master of Science in Coaching Education webpage or request info for the Online Master of Science in Soccer Coaching Education track.
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