📅 Plan your spring semester in one quick December workshop

All Ohio University faculty are invited to a short online workshop, “Spring Semester Needs a Plan,” on Dec. 9, 2026, from 12–12:45 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

The live working session will be led by Frank Sesso of the NCFDD and builds on the NCFDD Core Curriculum workshop “Every Semester Needs a Plan.” It’s designed to help you map out your spring semester so you can manage your faculty workload while protecting time for the rest of your life.

To get the most out of the session, participants are strongly encouraged to first watch the recorded workshop “SKILL #1: Every Semester Needs a Plan” on the NCFDD website.

Access to the NCFDD Core Curriculum is free for Ohio University community members through the university’s institutional membership, but you must activate your individual NCFDD account if you haven’t already.