📅 Spring 2027: Mentor other faculty at OHIO

Full-time Ohio University faculty can apply for the Mentor Leaders Faculty Learning Community (FLC), a six-part virtual workshop series to build your skills in mentoring other faculty.

The FLC will meet on select Wednesdays, 12:30–1:50 p.m. in Spring 2027:

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

Feb. 17

March 3

March 17

March 31

Participants will learn together about mentorship roles, opportunities, and limits while supporting each other.

The series will be led by Dr. Dwan Robinson and co-convened with Dr. Dianne Gut-Zippert and Dr. Peter Mather.

Spots are limited to 15 faculty, and applications are due by Friday, Jan. 15, 2027.

If you’re a full-time faculty member looking to grow as a mentor, this is a structured way to do it.