undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Spring 2027 mentor training series for OHIO faculty
📅 Spring 2027: Mentor other faculty at OHIO
Full-time Ohio University faculty can apply for the Mentor Leaders Faculty Learning Community (FLC), a six-part virtual workshop series to build your skills in mentoring other faculty.
The FLC will meet on select Wednesdays, 12:30–1:50 p.m. in Spring 2027:
- Jan. 20
- Feb. 3
- Feb. 17
- March 3
- March 17
- March 31
Participants will learn together about mentorship roles, opportunities, and limits while supporting each other.
The series will be led by Dr. Dwan Robinson and co-convened with Dr. Dianne Gut-Zippert and Dr. Peter Mather.
Spots are limited to 15 faculty, and applications are due by Friday, Jan. 15, 2027.
If you’re a full-time faculty member looking to grow as a mentor, this is a structured way to do it.
More Info: Build your capacity to mentor other faculty
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.