🏥 Athens, Ohio Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Athens, Ohio is steady, with options from hospital leadership to flexible caregiving and locum work. Here are several roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Location: Athens, OH (OhioHealth)

(OhioHealth) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Lead a 3-physician pediatric hospitalist team in a collaborative community hospital setting. Mix of newborn nursery coverage, ED consults, and a “round-and-go” schedule with home call (about 10 shifts/month), plus access to Pediatrix’s large national network and full benefits.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Athens, OH & select Hocking County areas

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Competitive salary, benefits, and incentives (exact amount not listed)

Field-based Monday–Friday role overseeing home health plans of care, doing in-person assessments, and coordinating the care team. Offers 1:1 patient care, flexible scheduling, Daily Pay option, and no required overtime for better work–life balance.

Employer: HomeCaire of Ohio (CIN)

Location: Athens, OH

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Great fit for students, parents, and retirees wanting weekend work and a flexible schedule. Provide in-home support with ADLs, light housekeeping, and companionship, with free training, a referral program, and a focus on work–life balance.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Athens, OH

Type: Locum tenens (contract)

Locum tenens (contract) Pay: $150.00–$225.00/hour (all-inclusive estimate)

Clinic-only outpatient OB/GYN role, 3–4 days/week or ~10 days/month, seeing about 22–25 patients/day with no surgeries or deliveries currently required. Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.