WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Javan Simmons kept it simple when asked about Ohio’s trip to Purdue on Friday night.

The Bobcats were making the trip to compete, but their margin for error had to shrink considerably if they wanted to win.

Ohio (2-1) kept pace with one of the nation’s top programs for much of the evening, but shooting struggles, offensive rebounds and 15 turnovers resulted in an 80-62 defeat to the Boilermakers (2-2) inside Mackey Arena on Friday.

“When you play a team like this, you have to be consistent for all 40 minutes,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said postgame. “There were certain stretches where we did, but then we’d guard really well but give up an offensive rebound.”

The Bobcats coughed up 15 turnovers compared to Purdue’s nine, with six of those coming from Javan Simmons. Ohio was also outpaced from deep, shooting just 3-of-15 while the Boilermakers knocked down 10-of-30.

The hosts also won the rebounding battle 37-27, with 15 of those coming on the offensive end.

Purdue was led by a game-high 23 points from Gicarri Harris, who splashed four triples for the hosts. CJ Cox added 16 points, while Antoine West finished with 17. Daniel Jacobsen, the Boilermakers’ leading scorer entering the game, ended with just nine points and eight boards.

“I thought our game plan coming in was really good. Jacobsen is a load down there…so we were really concentrating on that interior defense,” Boals remarked. “We knew we were going to give up some threes, but give Harris credit. I thought our post defense was really good.”

Jackson Paveletzke led Ohio with 16 points, while Javan Simmons scored 12 and Siebe Ledegen added 10. Dusan Makitan nearly finished with another double-double, adding nine points and eight rebounds.

Both teams were nearly perfect at the charity stripe, combining for 37-of-43 freebies. Ohio knocked down 19-of-23, while Purdue was nearly perfect at 18-for-20.

The two sides started the night with a back-and-forth battle, with the Bobcats limiting Jacobsen’s touches early while creating some easy buckets on the other end.

Boals emptied his bench early, with Ché Brogan, Marin Petkov, Kyler D’Augustino, Kiir Kuany and Zay Mosley earning first-half minutes.

Purdue’s pressure mounted as the half wore on, and the Bobcats began to turn the ball over and build momentum for the Boilermakers. Ohio finished the first half with nine giveaways, which led to 13 points for Purdue.

“The pressure they had caused a lot of turnovers,” Boals noted. “Those were the two big areas: the offensive rebounds and turnovers. I thought that was the difference in the game.”

The hosts caught fire for a 13-2 run midway through the first, with three-point makes from CJ Cox, Harris and Jack Benter putting the visitors down double digits.

But Ohio steadied themselves and sustained the run, responding later with a 7-0 run that began with a tough and-one finish from Paveletzke.

That run pulled the visitors back within two possessions, but the Boilermakers kept Ohio at arm’s length as the Bobcats’ 10 first-half fouls sent the hosts to the line.

The visitors prioritized keeping the ball out of the paint, but their physical defense led to several early whistles from the referees. Purdue made 8-of-9 attempts, including five from Jacobsen in the final four minutes, to take a 37-28 lead into the break.

That multi-possession lead persisted in the second half, as Ohio failed to pull back into a competitive position. Purdue made more early triples to boost their advantage to double figures before both teams went cold midway through the second half.

The Bobcats trimmed it back to 10 with a few buckets from Paveletzke and Simmons, but Harris scored six straight before Cox’s steal-and-score put Purdue up 65-51 with six minutes to play.

West slammed the door shut on any Ohio comeback attempt, scoring the 10 of the hosts’ final 15 points as Purdue cemented an 18-point lead, handing the Bobcats their first loss of the season.

The defeat snaps Ohio’s two-game win streak to start the year, but Boals hopes the experience of battling against a power conference program will pay off down the line.

“It’s like that 5-12, 4-13 seed NCAA Tournament game, right?” he said of the non-conference clash. “Hopefully, we get to that point where we can draw back in this experience. For 25 minutes, we competed and we were right there.”

Ohio returns to the Convocation Center next Wednesday, November 18, for a non-conference matchup against Morehead State (1-2) at 7 p.m.