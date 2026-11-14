The Ohio volleyball team (15-12, 8-8 MAC) earned an important Senior Night win after sweeping Buffalo (15-12, 7-9 MAC) 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-13) on Friday in the Convocation Center. With tonight's win, Ohio has clinched the final spot in the 2026 MAC Tournament.

Following the match, the Bobcats celebrated the six members of their senior class: #2 Kendall Hickey, #3 Gentry Brown, #4 Torre Kildow, #6 Caroline Curran, #11 Emily Waddell and #23 Olivia Gardner.

Ohio finished with 38 kills, 10 aces, four blocks, 34 assists and 37 digs. Buffalo finished with 29 kills, two aces, four blocks, 28 assists and 31 digs. The Bobcats recorded a .337 team hitting percentage while holding the Bulls to a .147 percentage.

It was a team effort on offense for Ohio with senior Olivia Gardner (Macomb, Mich.) leading the group with eight kills. Gardner also recorded a team-high .571 percentage with no errors on 14 total attacks.

Three different Bobcats – senior Gentry Brown (Shadyside, Ohio), sophomore Bailey Blair (Louisville, Ky.) and freshman Rose Mahin (Franklin, Ind.) – finished with seven kills. Senior Emily Waddell (Carmel, Ind.) rounded out Ohio's top offensive performers with six kills.

Once again, freshman Rowan Kelly (Akron, Ohio) was an all-around standout for the Bobcats. She finished with a team-high 31 assists and five aces. Mahin also recorded a career-high three aces.

Defensively, junior Darbi Ricketts (Cincinnati, Ohio) led the team with 11 digs. Mahin and Brown combined 13 digs total. Gardner, Waddell and Kelly all led the team at the net with two blocks each.

Ohio earned an early 1-0 lead over Buffalo after winning the first set 25-16. The Bobcats extended their lead to 2-0 with a 25-17 win in the second set.

With a spot in the conference tournament on the line, Ohio was not letting up. The Bobcats completed the 3-0 sweep with a dominating 25-13 victory in the third and final set.

The Bobcats will be back in action at the 2026 MAC Volleyball Tournament, starting Friday, Nov. 20 in Muncie, Ind. Seeding and game times will be available at a later date.