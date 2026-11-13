RIO GRANDE — The Rio Grande girls' soccer program has started a mini-pipeline with the Alexander girls' program, and it paid off big this week.

The RedStorm have recruited and welcomed three former Spartans in recent seasons, starting with Amora Albano a few years ago before they added two more in Karah Allison and Arbor Albano this offseason.

The elder Albano has been a key piece of the RedStorm’s attack in recent seasons, while Allison slid into a key rotational role in Rio Grande’s midfield in her freshman campaign.

Both former Spartans weren’t strangers to scoring goals while representing Alexander, and the pair continue to come up clutch while donning red and black uniforms.

Rio Grande wrapped up its 2026 regular-season campaign earlier this week at the River States Conference Championship Tournament, ending unbeaten with a 16-0-1 record and a conference title.

And those former Spartans are to thank for it.

Allison, who held Alexander’s single-season scoring mark before it was broken this fall, scored her third goal of the season Saturday, lifting Rio to a 1-0 semifinal win over Brescia.

Her goal came off a corner in the game’s 83rd minute, less than 10 minutes after she subbed into the action. That vaulted the RedStorm to the championship game on Wednesday, when it was Albano’s turn to score.

Facing West Virginia Tech in the finals, Albano put Rio Grande on the board with an early goal in the 33rd minute.

The RedStorm took a 2-0 lead, but the game was forced into overtime after a second-half surge from the Golden Bears. Both players featured in the overtime period, where teammate Jayden Thornton scored off a rebound to deliver Rio Grande the conference championship.

Allison, the Albanos and the remainder of the RedStorm will now advance to the NAIA National Championship Tournament for the first time since 2014, where they’ll look to keep rolling.