ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University and the Athens City-County Health Department are working together to investigate the source of an E. coli outbreak in Athens County.

Laboratory testing attributed the outbreak to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli (STEC), which is commonly found in the intestines of people and animals.

As of Friday, 11 cases of STEC have been confirmed, all of which involve members of Ohio University’s student population.

Ohio University is responding to the outbreak by increasing its cleaning and disinfection measures across campus and conducting walkthroughs of Ohio University Culinary Services’ facilities.

Residential Housing staff have also been provided with additional information about E. coli and symptomatic guidance.

“Keeping our community healthy is a responsibility that we take very seriously and we will continue to share any necessary updates or guidance from the Athens City-County Health Department via. ohio.edu/alert as this situation further evolves,” Dr. Ken Johnson, Ohio University’s Vice President for Health Affairs, wrote in a statement.

Students and members of the broader Athens community are encouraged to continue monitoring their health and to seek medical care if they develop symptoms of E. coli such as diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

Symptoms usually begin three to four days after exposure, but can take up to 10 days to appear.

To prevent the spread of E. coli, Athens County residents are instructed to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Those who have experienced symptoms within the last 48 hours are instructed to stay home and to avoid preparing food for others.