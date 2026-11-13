OXFORD, Ohio — The Ohio volleyball team (14-12, 7-8 MAC) lost 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 12-15) in a hard-fought battle 3-2 at Miami (19-7, 11-4 MAC) on Thursday.

Ohio finished with 70 kills, four aces, 10 blocks, 68 assists and 62 digs. Miami finished with 62 kills, three aces, 17 blocks, 58 assists and 59 digs.

Senior Gentry Brown (Shadyside, Ohio) and sophomore Bailey Blair (Louisville, Ky.) were major offensive forces for Ohio. Brown matched her career high in kills with a team-leading 18 against the RedHawks.

Blair finished with a season-high 17 kills, the second most on the team. Senior Olivia Gardner (Macomb, Mich.) and freshman Rose Mahin (Franklin, Ind.) tallied 11 kills each while senior Emily Waddell (Carmel, Ind.) added 10 kills.

Freshman Rowan Kelly was a vital contributor as Ohio’s primary setter. Kelly finished with a career-high 61 assists against Miami. The freshman also recorded a team-high two aces.

Defensively, junior Darbi Ricketts (Cincinnati, Ohio) finished with a team-high 14 digs. Brown and Mahin both recorded double-doubles and tallied 12 and 11 digs, respectively. Gardner led Ohio at the net with a team-high seven blocks. Waddell and Mahin combined for five blocks.

Miami took an early 1-0 lead with a 25-19 win over Ohio in the first set.

The Bobcats bounced back with a 25-19 victory in the second set, mirroring the RedHawks’ win in the first. Ohio and Miami were tied at. 1-1 heading into set three.

The Bobcats took their first lead of the match, 2-1, with a 25-22 win over the RedHawks the third set. Miami answered back with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.

With the match tied at 2-2, the Bobcats and RedHawks were headed into a fifth set. Miami came out on top, taking the fifth set in a 15-12 decision. The Bobcats ultimately fell 3-2 to the RedHawks.

The Bobcats will conclude regular-season competition when they host Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 13 in the Convocation Center.

First serve is set for 5 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN+. The team will be hosting a Senior Night ceremony on court following the conclusion of the match.