THE PLAINS — She’s repped green as one of her school colors for a while, and Athens’ Samantha Corrigan will continue to do so at the next level. Just in a different shade.

On Wednesday afternoon, Corrigan officially signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Marshall, joining the Thundering Herd STUNT program.

“I was very happy and proud to have my family and friends by my side to share in this accomplishment,” Corrigan said when asked about the emotions of putting pen to paper. “They’ve been here through all the hard work and time I’ve put in.”

The Bulldog senior began tumbling at a young age, competing with Cobra Cheer Extreme and quickly found herself wanting more as she advanced. That led her to Cheer Athletics Columbus, where Corrigan blossomed an All-Star cheer career.

That career has now spanned eight years and will continue on to the collegiate level. But it won’t be exactly the same.

“The past few seasons, I haven’t been quite ready to let go of cheer. But I wanted a change,” she explained. “Marshall stunt gives me that. From the first time I met the head coach, Evynn Richard, she was very welcoming, and I knew she was going to make the program worth being a part of.”

Corrigan’s signing officially locks her in as one of the 13 athletes joining the program’s inaugural class of athletes. Marshall approved the STUNT program as its 19th sponsored varsity program ahead of the upcoming 2027-28 year.

Her national experience, including appearances at the 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship, the 2024 and 2025 American Cheer Power Grand National Championships and the 2025 Cheerleading Worlds made her an attractive candidate for Marshall.

The school, in turn, quickly became an attractive option for her.

“At my recruiting visit, I could tell that the university is all-in to support their student-athletes,” she said.

In addition to her role with the program, Corrigan will continue her academic career with a planned major in sociology. She noted that she hopes to go into marketing after college.

While she didn’t cheer for the Bulldogs, she emphasized the important role that support from those in the green and gold played in her pursuit of this career.

“Being an all-star cheerleader is very time-consuming, and I often had to miss school,” she remarked. “My teachers and administrators were super accommodating of the time I had to miss, and were very supportive of me continuing to do what I love.”

Marshall University is an NCAA Division I institution located in Huntington, West Virginia. Corrigan will be a part of the Thundering Herd’s inaugural season in the 2027-28 school year under head coach Evynn Richard and assistant coach Payton Anderson.