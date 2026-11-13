The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association (OHSVCA) released its District 13 volleyball honors on Friday, and four of Athens County’s finest headlined the list.

Athens’ Mabel Monday, Alexander’s Abbi Ohms and Federal Hocking’s Brenlee Cottrill and Karlee Grimm were named offensive or defensive MVPs in their respective divisions.

Monday was awarded Defensive Player of the Year in Division III, while Ohms and Cottrill did the same in Division V and Division VI. Grimm took home Offensive Player of the Year honors in Division VI.

The Bulldog senior, who helped lead her team to its first Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio title since 2017, racked up a ridiculous 66 blocks along with 80 digs, 213 kills and 44 aces.

Ohms finished her senior year with 537 receptions and 397 digs, including her 1,000th career dig midway through the year. She also added 33 aces for the Spartans.

Cottrill and Grimm captained a Federal Hocking team that finished 20-5 overall and reached the district championship game for just the second time in school history.

Grimm finished all 25 games with double-digit kills, including a 32-kill outing in the district championship game against Southeastern. Cottrill routinely finished with 30+ digs while leading the team in serving aces.

Federal Hocking head coach Ryan Grimm joined his dynamic duo with All-District honors, taking home the Division VI Coach of the Year award for his work at the helm of one of the Lancers’ best seasons in program history.

Eastern’s Courtney Whittingham earned District VII Coach of the Year honors for leading the Eagles to a TVC-Hocking title, while Gallia Academy’s Ashton Webb won in Division IV for guiding the Blue Angels to a 22-0 regular season record and OVC title.

Other Coach of the Year honors were handed out to Logan’s Kacy Kern in Division II, Marietta’s Ron Kidder in Division III and Dawson-Bryant’s Jordan Hannan in Division V.

Athens County featured 22 total All-District honorees, including the four Player of the Year winners. Athens, Federal Hocking and Trimble each had five athletes honored, while Nelsonville-York had four and Alexander had three.

Here’s the full list of the All-District selections by division:

Division II

Logan swept Player of the Year honors in Division II, with Lila Kern winning Offensive Player of the Year while Allie Horn nabbed Defensive Player of the Year.

The Chieftains received five other All-District selections, with Addie Henestofel and Estelle Anderson earning first-team honors.

Taylor Wadsworth and Brelyne Edgar earned second-team nods, while Gracen Grow was named honorable mention.

Division III

Marietta’s Rylee Wilkinson was named Offensive Player of the Year opposite Monday, and the Bulldogs led the way with five all-district selections.

Athens’ Evie Garland joined Marietta’s Addie Graham and Maevry McCombs as the other first-team honorees, while the Tigers’ Adele McCombs and the Bulldogs’ Avery Hart earned second-team marks.

Ava Meili and Adelia Patterson represented the Bulldogs as third-team honorees, with Jackson’s Daycee Howard joining them. The Ironladies’ Brynlee Smalley and Kinslee Leach were honorable mentions.

Division IV

Gallia Academy’s Gracyn Clark earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Vinton County’s Shyann Holcomb won Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining that pair with first-team honors were Gallia Academy’s Chloe Bennett, Aubree Frazier and Piper Pugh, as well as Warren’s Elayna and Taylor Greenwalt.

Second-team nods went to Chesapeake’s Lila Ferguson, Gallia Academy’s Aspen Barnes and Abby Clark, River Valley’s Aubrey McCarty and Warren’s Jaelynn Nichols.

Third-team spots went to Chesapeake’s Kinley Walters, River Valley’s Zoey Mount and Vinton County’s Paisley Woltz. Honorable mentions were Vinton County’s Caroline Sowers and Warren’s Charleigh Hoff and Raelann Morganstern.

Division V

South Point’s Molly Adams joined Ohms with Player of the Year honors, taking home Offensive Player of the Year.

First-team honorees also included Alexander’s Laney Douglas and Aubriegh Gwinn, Dawson-Bryant’s Emma Lively and Karli Shore, Ironton’s Amya Barbour, Meigs’ Payton Kranyik, and South Point’s Grace Carmon and Adyson Copley.

Second-team nods were awarded to Dawson-Bryant’s Jenna Anson and Kasey Vanderhoof, Ironton’s Braegan Thomas, Meigs’ Ella Vaughan and Shelby Yost, South Point’s Lakhai Howard and Wellston’s Rylan Pelletier.

Third-team honors went to Fairland’s Lola Donahue and Rylee Russell, as well as Ironton’s Hope Freeman.

The honorable mention group included Fairland’s Annie Chen and Shelby Whitley, Ironton’s Jolee Hankins and Livvy Thacker, Meigs’ Marlee Laudermilt and Wellston’s Tiffany Barnett and Reece Karr.

Division VI

Joining the Lancers’ Cottrill and Grimm as first-team honorees were Belpre’s Gracie Bills, Federal Hocking’s Guadalupe Pustavhr, Oak Hill’s Makayla Davidson, Nelsonville-York’s Arionna Mason and Rock Hill’s Lexi Mullens.

Second-team honors went to Belpre’s Layla McDonald, Federal Hocking’s Megan Reichardt, Oak Hill’s Hunter Blevins and Olivia McKenzie, Nelsonville-York’s Cat Dixon and Morgan Lehman and Rock Hill’s Abigail Schug.

Belpre’s Alivia Harrington was the lone third-team selection, while honorable mentions included Belpre’s Khloe Cooper and Zoey Holden, Federal Hocking’s Gabbie Gaul, Nelsonville-York’s Ella Vohlken and Rock Hill’s Avery Bailey, Lilli Griffith and Kamryn Joseph.

Division VII

Eastern swept Player of the Year honors, with Braelyn Simpson earning Offensive Player of the Year while Emeri Lloyd took home Defensive Player of the Year.

Simpson finished with 325 kills, including her 1,000th career kill, while Lloyd recorded 308 digs and 71 aces in a championship-winning season for the Eagles.

Joining that duo as first-team honorees were Eastern teammates Brooklyn Barkey and Makenzie Robertson, Southern’s Ali Norris and Sydney Stout, Trimble’s Bailee Bickley and Brooklyn Burdette and Waterford’s Brynnlee Pottmeyer.

Second-team nods went to Eastern’s Ashlynn Thomas, Miller’s Alivea Luning, Southern’s Nevaeh Camp and Lyddia Smith, St. Joseph’s Sophia Rowe, Trimble’s Abby Henry and Alyvia Portier and Waterford’s Brooklyn Cooper.

Third-team honors were awarded to Miller’s Tessa Brown and Hannah Hartley, South Gallia’s Carley Burdette and Olivia Clary-South, Southern’s Kendall Hupp, Trimble’s Bailey Tomlin and Waterford’s Sarah Anderson and Kaylee Martin.

Honorable mentions included Miller’s Emma Lanning and Grace Rider, South Gallia’s Adison Mooney, St. Joseph’s Kate Neel and Bentlee Waginger and Waterford’s Brystal Meek.