No. 6 Ohio field hockey falls to No. 3 James Madison in MAC Quarterfinals

OXFORD, Ohio – The sixth-seeded Ohio field hockey team (7-10) took to the field Wednesday afternoon, falling to No. 3 James Madison (9-8), 2-0, in the Mid-American Conference Quarterfinals.

Overall, Ohio was unable to score a goal after taking six shots with two of them coming on goal, while James Madison scored two goals on 12 shots with seven of them coming on goal.

Individually, redshirt freshman forward Tori Cisney (Cleona, Pa.) had a shot and a shot on goal, while senior forward Natalie LaFleur (Fredericksburg, Va) had a shot and a shot goal as well. Junior midfielder Marie De Grande (Groot-Bijgaarden, Belgium) had three shots on the day.

In goal, junior Molly Schreiner (State College, Pa.) made five saves while allowing two goals in just over 55 minutes of action.

The first quarter was a slugfest, with James Madison earning some early penalty corners that were stopped by Schreiner and the Ohio defense. Schreiner made an incredible diving save halfway through the first to keep the game scoreless, denying the Dukes and opening goal.

Ohio had a penalty corner of their own, but the shot was blocked, and the score remained 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same, with the Dukes getting shots on goal off penalty corners that were saved by Schreiner. The Bobcats did not log a shot in the frame, but its strong defense kept the game tied at 0-0 entering halftime

James Madison got more penalty corners to start the third quarter, but they were again unable to score, keeping the match scoreless.

Ohio's defense eventually gave way for the first goal of the game, with James Madison taking a 1-0 lead six minutes into the third. JMU kept the pressure on, scoring another goal just five minutes later to take a 2-0 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bobcats responded with pressure of their own, earning penalty corners and getting off shots that ended up being blocked, sending the game into the fourth quarter down by a score of 2-0.

The fourth quarter was a defensive battle, with James Madison trying to hold onto its lead. Ohio was able to get two penalty corners as the time winded down, but neither were successful.

Ohio continued to pressure JMU, but the Dukes' defense was able to keep Ohio off the board, with the Bobcats ultimately falling by the 2-0 final, ending the Bobcats' season.