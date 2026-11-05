Mahin’s 17 kills leads Ohio volleyball in 3-0 sweep at Kent State

KENT, Ohio – The Ohio volleyball team (14-10, 7-6 MAC) swept Kent State (11-13, 5-8 MAC) 3-0 in a road matchup on Tuesday.

Ohio finished with 51 kills, four aces, three blocks, 46 assists and 39 digs. Kent State finished with 33 kills, four aces, five blocks, 33 assists and 31 digs. The Bobcats recorded a .398 team hitting percentage while holding the Golden Flashes to a .189 team percentage.

Ohio's top offensive performer was freshman Rose Mahin (Franklin, Ind.). Mahin recorded a team-best .500 percentage with a team-high 17 kills and two errors on 30 total attacks. Sophomore Bailey Blair (Louisville, Ky.) also had a notable night with 10 kills and 11 points.

Freshman Rowan Kelly (Akron, Ohio) led the Bobcats to a .398 percentage with a team-high 40 assists.

Senior Gentry Brown (Shadyside, Ohio) led the team in digs with 15 total in addition to eight kills and four assists. Junior Darbi Ricketts (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Mahin finished with seven digs each. Ricketts also recorded a team-high two aces.

Senior Olivia Gardner (Macomb, Mich.) led Ohio at the net with a team-high two blocks.

It was a crucial match for both teams, leading to a competitive first set between Ohio and Kent State. A late surge of offense led the Bobcats past the Golden Flashes, 25-19, and earned them the early 1-0 lead.

Ohio's momentum from the win continued into the second set. The Bobcats put on a much more dominant performance in the second; hitting .552 with 17 kills on 29 attempts.

Ohio also held Kent State to a .188 percentage that set. The Bobcats went on to win the second set, 25-16, and extend their lead to 2-0 over the Golden Flashes.

Kent State bounced back in the third set, challenging the Bobcats. Ohio remained steady and went on to win the third set in 25-22 decision. With that win, the Bobcats completed their sweep, 3-0, over the Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats will be back in action when they host their first Battle of the Bricks matchup against Miami on Sunday, Nov. 8. First serve is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN+.