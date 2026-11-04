Autumn Brown elected as next Athens County Commissioner

ATHENS, Ohio — Athens County residents elected Autumn Brown (D-Nelsonville) to the Athens County Board of Commissioners.

Brown, who serves as the director of Integrate Athens, a division of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD), was elected with roughly 65% of the vote.

During her campaign, Brown emphasized her experience in the nonprofit sector as an asset for the county as it works to solve longstanding issues, including affordable housing and economic development.

Brown will fill the seat previously held by Lenny Eliason (D-Athens), who is retiring at the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2026.

Eliason has served on the Athens County Board of Commissioners since August 1998, when he was appointed to an unexpired term. Eliason currently serves as the president of the Athens County Board of Commissioners.

Brown will serve alongside Charlie Adkins (D-Albany) and Chris Chmiel (D-Albany), who were reelected in November 2024.

“I’m so excited. It was a great year,” Brown said. “I’ve been getting to know Athens County. I’m excited to lead Athens County into new and exciting things.”

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