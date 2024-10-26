Open in App
    Athens Messenger

    Coroner finds jail inmate died of natural causes

    By Jim Phillips APG Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2Nfu_0wMzP9Lb00

    ATHENS — A coroner has concluded that a Logan man who died last month while in the custody of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail succumbed to natural causes.

    Brandon W. Berry, 41, was incarcerated on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under suspension, and illegal license plates. On Sept. 27 he was transported to a hospital in Athens where he was pronounced dead.

    An autopsy was ordered, which was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.

    Based on the findings of that autopsy, Athens County Coroner Carl Ortman, M.D., has ruled that Berry died from sepsis due to peritonitis.

    Sepsis is a condition in which the body reacts systemically to a local infection by directing its infection-fighting processes against the body’s own organs, causing them to malfunction. Peritonitis is an infection or inflammation of the peritoneum, which is the tissue that lines the abdomen. It’s often the result of a burst appendix, though the autopsy report indicates that the origin of Berry’s condition is unknown.

    A toxicology screen detected the presence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in Berry’s system.

    Email at jphillips@logandaily.com

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Frances Warren
    18h ago
    sad
    View all comments

