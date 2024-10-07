Indian Mound Festival Queen aspires to be hair stylist

On a gorgeous fall Sunday afternoon after the parade ended, Avery Carter, 17, of Nelsonville, stood out from a total of seven contestants to take home the title of 2024-25 The Plains Indian Mound Festival Queen.

Or, to be more accurate, she will take her title on the road. Indian Mound Festival queens are required to participate in a minimum of 15 other fairs and festivals during their 1-year reigns in support of other fair-and-festival royalty in Ohio.

That won’t be a problem for the ebullient Carter, a senior at Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville. She also earned the title of Miss Congeniality, which goes to the contestant considered exceptionally friendly with a personality to match.

Her personality will serve her well in her forthcoming career in cosmetology and bringing hirsute happiness to customers.

“I like helping others and just making them feel pretty. It’s really something that means a lot to me in life,” Carter said, answering why she chose cosmetology as a career, with aspirations to be a successful hair stylist who can “color and cut” with the best of them.

Carter is the middle child of three, with two brothers — Drew, 20, and Owen, 10. Her parents are Ed and Heather Carter, with her mom working at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital taking care of patient charts, and her dad working in Information Technology for Ohio University.

The Plains Indian Mound Festival Queen competition took place on The Plains Community Park event center stage, located on Connett Road. Carter’s attendants were first runner-up Mackenzie Smith, 15, of The Plains, a student of the Ohio Virtual Learning Academy, and Delaney Dean of Carbon Hill, 17, a senior at Nelsonville-York High School. Dean also won the Evening Gown title. After the competition, Avery and fellow contestants gathered at the Indian Mound Festival teepees for photos.

Once again, Tamara Dupler-Blake coordinated the queen contest. She is part of The Plains Lions Club, a hard-working group with about 12 people involved in coordinating The Plains Indian Mound Festival and taking care of the community park. They are always seeking new members and if new ones can just help volunteer enough to plan and carry out the yearly festival, that is valuable, Dupler-Blake said.

Last year’s The Plains Indian Mound Festival Queen, Caitlin Taylor, 17, spent her day helping usher attending royalty across the stage for brief introductions. They included an impressive array of local and regional attendees, including Athens County Fair royalty, Moonshine Festival royalty, Old Settlers Reunion royalty, and Parade of the Hills royalty.

Taylor, who resides in Athens and is a senior at Logan High School, said her two favorite events to attend were the Moonshine Festival, held in May in New Straitsville, and the Circleville Pumpkin Show — coming up Oct. 16-19. That will also be Carter’s first stop as new Indian Mound Festival Queen.

Sunday’s queen contestants each participated in the parade, individually, inside or atop a car. The impressive parade featured firefighters and their red engines from The Plains, the Richland area, and Chauncey-Dover.