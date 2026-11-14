Athens is busy on the roads right now—good time to be a driver with experience and a clean record. Here are a few solid options if you like life on the move.

Employer: Pivot Delivery Service

Pivot Delivery Service Location: Athens, GA (owner-operator, 1099 contract)

(owner-operator, 1099 contract) Pay: $180 per completed route , about $900–$1,260 per week (before expenses)

, about (before expenses) Type: Contract / Independent Contractor (1099)

You run daily routes out of Athens with your own cargo or Sprinter van, usually under 80 miles and up to 80 packages. Weekly pay, app-based routing, and you control your schedule based on route availability. Must carry $1M commercial auto and $100K cargo insurance.

Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistic

Location: Based near Athens, GA , runs across 48 states

Based near , runs across 48 states Pay: $0.65–$0.80 per mile (dry van/reefer/flatbed), $2,300 weekly guarantee for flatbed, typical $1,500–$2,500+ per week , $3,000 sign-on bonus

(dry van/reefer/flatbed), for flatbed, typical , Type: Full-time / Contract, OTR

OTR spot for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years). New equipment, 100% no-touch freight, fuel card, bonuses (safety, referral, clean inspections), and pet/rider friendly. Hometime is 2–3 weeks out, 3–5 days off.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Athens, GA home base, runs across U.S. & Canada

home base, runs across U.S. & Canada Pay: Owner-operators average $275,000–$325,000+ per year , $5,000/week minimum average when working , many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

, , many earn Type: Full-time OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a niche OTR gig with lower annual miles (under 110K) and strong weekly revenue. All miles paid, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits, and cargo/liability insurance covered, with a fuel price guarantee and $5,000 referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

If one of these fits your experience, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.