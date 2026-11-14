Athens retail is busy right now—big-box and discount stores are both adding people. Good mix of full-time leadership and flexible part-time shifts.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team to deliver great tech shopping experiences while coaching staff on skills and performance. Role includes comparing store results to company goals and helping the team improve.

Nice perks: Competitive pay, strong employee discount, retirement resources, and support for physical and mental well-being. Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date (see date at top of job page).

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the entrance area looking good. You’ll also help with truck unloading, pricing, and basic merchandising.

Highlights: 20% employee discount, career growth focus, and a team culture built around respect and “good stuff cheap.” Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and work evenings/weekends.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Take ownership of one area of the store—stocking, organizing, and keeping it customer-ready. You’ll answer questions, support promotions, and may help train new Zone Specialists.

Highlights: 20% employee discount, chance to build retail skills and leadership, and steady physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking and bending).

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.