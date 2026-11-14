📅 Kids planetarium show: Jason and the Argonauts

Take the family to a fun planetarium program at Sandy Creek Nature Center – Planetarium on Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10:00–11:00 AM.

“Journey through the Stars: Jason and the Argonauts” will explore the night sky and the great beyond in the Sky Center.

Key details:

Ages: 5+ only (no one under 5 admitted)

5+ only (no one under 5 admitted) Kids under 13 must be with a registered adult

must be with a Fee: $5 for ACC residents , $8 for non-residents

for , for Location: 205 Old Commerce Rd, Athens, GA 30607

Phone: 706-613-3615

Registration: Pre-registration is required; register online

If your child can sit in the dark for the program, this is a neat way to learn about the stars together.