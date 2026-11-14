undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Athens
📅 Kids planetarium show: Jason & the Argonauts, Nov 21
12 days ago
📅 Kids planetarium show: Jason and the Argonauts
Take the family to a fun planetarium program at Sandy Creek Nature Center – Planetarium on Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10:00–11:00 AM.
“Journey through the Stars: Jason and the Argonauts” will explore the night sky and the great beyond in the Sky Center.
Key details:
- Ages: 5+ only (no one under 5 admitted)
- Kids under 13 must be with a registered adult
- Fee: $5 for ACC residents, $8 for non-residents
- Location: 205 Old Commerce Rd, Athens, GA 30607
- Phone: 706-613-3615
- Registration: Pre-registration is required; register online
If your child can sit in the dark for the program, this is a neat way to learn about the stars together.
More Info: Calendar • "Journey through the Stars: Jason and t...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.