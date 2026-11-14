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🏭 Athens, GA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Athens is busy on the production side right now, with solid options from hands-on warehouse work to leadership and pharma quality roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like making and moving things.
3rd Shift Paint Production Manager
- Employer: Caterpillar
- Location: Athens, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,370 – $122,060
Lead the 3rd shift paint production line at a major global manufacturer. You’ll supervise the team, drive safety and quality, and work on lean and continuous improvement projects. Strong fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and know paint or coating systems.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Athens, GA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.70 – $18.20/hour, paid weekly
Physical, fast-paced warehouse work loading and unloading packages. Good if you want flexible shifts, quick hiring, and perks like tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits after a short wait.
Quality Assurance Specialist – Batch Record Reviewer (API Manufacturing)
- Employer: Fusion Life Sciences Technologies LLC
- Location: Athens, GA
- Type: Contract
Entry-level pharmaceutical QA role focused on reviewing batch manufacturing records for an API facility. Great for recent science grads who want experience with GMP, documentation, and regulated manufacturing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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