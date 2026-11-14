Athens is busy on the production side right now, with solid options from hands-on warehouse work to leadership and pharma quality roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like making and moving things.

Employer: Caterpillar

Caterpillar Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,370 – $122,060

Lead the 3rd shift paint production line at a major global manufacturer. You’ll supervise the team, drive safety and quality, and work on lean and continuous improvement projects. Strong fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and know paint or coating systems.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.70 – $18.20/hour, paid weekly

Physical, fast-paced warehouse work loading and unloading packages. Good if you want flexible shifts, quick hiring, and perks like tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits after a short wait.

Employer: Fusion Life Sciences Technologies LLC

Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Contract

Entry-level pharmaceutical QA role focused on reviewing batch manufacturing records for an API facility. Great for recent science grads who want experience with GMP, documentation, and regulated manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.