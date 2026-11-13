Athens healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care and even correctional medicine. Here are several solid nursing roles if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.

Employer: MEDIKO

MEDIKO Location: Athens, GA (Athens-Clarke County Jail)

Type: PRN / Full-Time hours available

Pay: $27–$37/hour + PRN differential

This role is in a correctional setting, providing direct patient care, meds, assessments, and emergency response. Good fit if you want flexible PRN work, strong benefits (for eligible staff), and a mission-driven employer focused on correctional healthcare.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-Time, Outpatient

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:30–5, no weekends, no call

You’ll do histories, physicals, and ongoing oncology care in an outpatient setting, following Northside’s standards of care. Great if you have a Master’s in Nursing and want steady daytime hours with no weekends or call.

Employer: Salvation Private Home Care

Location: Clarke County / Athens, GA

Type: Part-Time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $45–$50/hour, paid weekly

Flexible 16 hrs/week caring for medically fragile children in their homes through GAPP. Ideal as supplemental income with options like weekday afternoons and one weekend shift, plus room to add more hours as the agency grows.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Athens, GA

Type: 12-week contract, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $1,887/week (estimated)

Work in a progressive care/stepdown cardiac unit, monitoring post-procedure patients, giving meds, and using advanced cardiac tech. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want contract pay, weekly checks, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.