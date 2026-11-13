Athens has some solid options right now if you like talking with people and working around retail or local businesses. These roles are all full-time and in-person, so they’re great if you want steady hours and real-world experience.

Employer: Xcel Agency, Inc

Xcel Agency, Inc Location: Athens, GA (in person)

Athens, GA (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,900 – $61,400 per year

Support marketing and sales teams with in-store campaigns, events, and brand demos. Paid training, weekly pay, and room to grow make this a strong pick if you’re new to marketing but eager to learn.

Employer: Xcel Agency, Inc

Xcel Agency, Inc Location: Athens, GA (in person)

Athens, GA (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,900 – $63,500 per year

Work face-to-face with customers in retail locations, helping promote products and hit daily sales goals. No prior sales experience needed, and you get paid training, performance-based opportunities, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: State Farm (Ches Smith Agency)

Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + performance bonuses (exact range not listed)

Help local customers with insurance and financial service needs while building long-term relationships. This role offers 401(k) matching, paid time off, and bonuses, and is a good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and interested in licensed insurance sales.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.