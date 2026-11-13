📢 Commercial pad site available on East Highway 31

A 35,549-square-foot commercially zoned pad site is available along East State Highway 31 in Athens. The property has about 129 feet of frontage and 276 feet of depth, allowing for a range of commercial building ideas, subject to local approvals.

The site sits in one of Athens’ established retail corridors, with nearby retail, restaurant, healthcare, and service businesses that help drive daily customer traffic. It also offers direct exposure on Highway 31 and easy access to Loop 7, connecting to the rest of Athens and the Henderson County market.

Athens is the county seat of Henderson County and a regional commercial and healthcare hub for East Texas, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas and 30 miles from Tyler.

This listing may interest investors, developers, and owner-users looking for a visible commercial location in Athens.