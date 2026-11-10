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Athens
📢 11,832 sq ft downtown Athens mixed-use building listed
5 days ago
📢 Downtown Athens mixed-use building available on E. Larkin
A distinctive two-story commercial property at 108 East Larkin Street in downtown Athens is being promoted as a flexible investment or business location.
The building offers about 11,832 square feet plus a dedicated parking lot.
- First floor: Large, open commercial space that could work for retail, office, showroom, or other business uses.
- Second floor: Two large residential suites, which could be used for owner occupancy, rental income, or live-work setups, as allowed by city rules.
The property is zoned Commercial by the City of Athens, making it a potential fit for investors, business owners, or entrepreneurs looking to start or grow in the downtown area.
More Info: 108 East Larkin Street • Athens EDC, TX
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