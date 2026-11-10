Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Athens

📢 11,832 sq ft downtown Athens mixed-use building listed

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9Ciu_1GwCZUJV00

📢 Downtown Athens mixed-use building available on E. Larkin

A distinctive two-story commercial property at 108 East Larkin Street in downtown Athens is being promoted as a flexible investment or business location.

The building offers about 11,832 square feet plus a dedicated parking lot.

  • First floor: Large, open commercial space that could work for retail, office, showroom, or other business uses.
  • Second floor: Two large residential suites, which could be used for owner occupancy, rental income, or live-work setups, as allowed by city rules.

The property is zoned Commercial by the City of Athens, making it a potential fit for investors, business owners, or entrepreneurs looking to start or grow in the downtown area.

More Info: 108 East Larkin Street • Athens EDC, TX

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments