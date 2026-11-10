📢 11,832 sq ft downtown Athens mixed-use building listed

📢 Downtown Athens mixed-use building available on E. Larkin

A distinctive two-story commercial property at 108 East Larkin Street in downtown Athens is being promoted as a flexible investment or business location.

The building offers about 11,832 square feet plus a dedicated parking lot.

First floor: Large, open commercial space that could work for retail, office, showroom, or other business uses .

Large, open commercial space that could work for . Second floor: Two large residential suites, which could be used for owner occupancy, rental income, or live-work setups, as allowed by city rules.

The property is zoned Commercial by the City of Athens, making it a potential fit for investors, business owners, or entrepreneurs looking to start or grow in the downtown area.