🏥 Athens, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From LPN to Pharmacist

Athens healthcare is busy and hiring across clinics, cancer care, and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role taking vitals, giving meds, and documenting in the EHR while working closely with an interdisciplinary care team. Good fit if you’re an active LPN who loves direct patient care, education, and following strong safety and infection-control standards.

Employer: University Cancer & Blood Center

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Breast imaging role doing mammography procedures and coordinating care in a cancer center setting. Ideal if you have Georgia Registry in Radiography and current A.R.R.T. Mammography registration and want flexible, PRN hours.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time (approx. 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, wellness programs (per CVS)

Eligible for (per CVS) Application window expected to close: 01/05/2027

Lead a retail pharmacy team, oversee safe dispensing and immunizations, and coach techs and pharmacists while keeping operations compliant. Best for an active GA-licensed pharmacist (NPI required) with 1–2+ years’ experience who’s ready to manage people, workflow, and patient experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.