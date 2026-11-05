📣 Athens, GA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Athens has some solid options right now if you like sales, outreach, and building relationships. These roles are all in-person and focused on growing local healthcare and wellness brands.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends healthcare sales and patient outreach. You’ll build referral relationships with doctors, nurses, and case managers, and help move patients smoothly from referral to rehab admission. A clinical license and CPR are required, and you’ll get access to benefits from day one plus education support and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Reddy Health Innovations

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Full-time or Part-time (in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Great fit if you enjoy social media, PR, and storytelling. You’ll help grow the brand’s visibility and support sales through content and media outreach. Flexible hours (FT or PT) and steady hourly pay make this a nice option if you want marketing experience with a local health-focused company.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a relationship-driven sales role focused on hospice care. You’ll grow referrals and admissions by working closely with healthcare providers and families, often in emotional situations. Ideal for someone with strong sales experience (5+ years preferred) who wants meaningful work plus access to career development, tuition help, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.