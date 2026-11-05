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Athens
⚠️ UGA Arch & Broad St. Target bus stops closed for now
7 days ago
🚧 Downtown Athens bus stops temporarily closed
Because of an accident in downtown Athens, Athens Transit buses are not serving the UGA Arch or Broad St. Target stops right now.
If you usually use either of these stops, please go to the UGA Library stop to catch your bus until further notice.
This affects riders traveling through the UGA campus/downtown area, so plan a few extra minutes to walk to the Library stop.
More Info: NO BUS SERVICE AT UGA ARCH/BROAD ST TARGET • Athen...
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