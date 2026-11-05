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Athens

🚧 Major downtown Athens street & bus detours Nov 4–5

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZRuH_1Go9hj1I00

🚧 Downtown Athens streets closed after vehicle hits building

A vehicle hit a building at South Jackson St & East Broad St in downtown Athens. Streets, sidewalks, and bus routes are disrupted overnight and into Thursday, November 5.

Roads closed until further notice:

  • E Broad St from Lumpkin St to Thomas St
  • Jackson St from E Clayton St to South St
  • Spring St from E Broad St to South St

Sidewalks:

  • Sidewalks around the south side of E Broad St & Jackson St are closed.
  • The north side sidewalk on E Broad St is open.

Transit changes (Nov. 4):

  • ACC Transit: Arch and Target stops are suspended. Use the UGA Library stop instead. Detours on routes using E Broad St.
    • Check www.accgov.com/transit or the MyStop app.
  • UGA Transit: Routes are impacted.
    • Check tps.uga.edu/alerts and routes.uga.edu or the UGA app.

Plan extra time for your Thursday morning commute, avoid this area if you can, and follow the transit sites/apps for live updates.

More Info: Alert Center • Athens-Clarke County, GA • CivicEng...

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