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Athens
🚧 Major downtown Athens street & bus detours Nov 4–5
7 days ago
🚧 Downtown Athens streets closed after vehicle hits building
A vehicle hit a building at South Jackson St & East Broad St in downtown Athens. Streets, sidewalks, and bus routes are disrupted overnight and into Thursday, November 5.
Roads closed until further notice:
- E Broad St from Lumpkin St to Thomas St
- Jackson St from E Clayton St to South St
- Spring St from E Broad St to South St
Sidewalks:
- Sidewalks around the south side of E Broad St & Jackson St are closed.
- The north side sidewalk on E Broad St is open.
Transit changes (Nov. 4):
- ACC Transit: Arch and Target stops are suspended. Use the UGA Library stop instead. Detours on routes using E Broad St.
- Check www.accgov.com/transit or the MyStop app.
- UGA Transit: Routes are impacted.
- Check tps.uga.edu/alerts and routes.uga.edu or the UGA app.
Plan extra time for your Thursday morning commute, avoid this area if you can, and follow the transit sites/apps for live updates.
More Info: Alert Center • Athens-Clarke County, GA • CivicEng...
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