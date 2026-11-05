🚧 Major downtown Athens street & bus detours Nov 4–5

🚧 Downtown Athens streets closed after vehicle hits building

A vehicle hit a building at South Jackson St & East Broad St in downtown Athens. Streets, sidewalks, and bus routes are disrupted overnight and into Thursday, November 5.

Roads closed until further notice:

E Broad St from Lumpkin St to Thomas St

from Jackson St from E Clayton St to South St

from Spring St from E Broad St to South St

Sidewalks:

Sidewalks around the south side of E Broad St & Jackson St are closed.

are closed. The north side sidewalk on E Broad St is open.

Transit changes (Nov. 4):

ACC Transit : Arch and Target stops are suspended. Use the UGA Library stop instead. Detours on routes using E Broad St. Check www.accgov.com/transit or the MyStop app .

: and stops are suspended. Use the stop instead. Detours on routes using E Broad St. UGA Transit : Routes are impacted. Check tps.uga.edu/alerts and routes.uga.edu or the UGA app .

: Routes are impacted.

Plan extra time for your Thursday morning commute, avoid this area if you can, and follow the transit sites/apps for live updates.