🚚 Athens, GA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Athens has some solid logistics roles right now, from warehouse work to order fulfillment. If you like staying active on the job and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Accurus Aerospace

Accurus Aerospace Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle all incoming and outgoing parts, keep shipping records accurate, and work closely with the Quality team. This role is hands-on in a manufacturing warehouse, with forklift use, packing, and some computer/ERP work. Accurus notes a benefits package after 30 days and uses an online system for all applications.

Employer: Accurus Aerospace

Accurus Aerospace Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This job mixes packaging, shipping, and production support for specific customer product lines. You’ll help with purchase orders, export/customs paperwork, inspections, and forklift/material handling, plus keep records updated in the ERP system. Accurus highlights benefits after 30 days and 401(k) after 60 days.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not a fixed rate listed)

Great if you want flexible hours and like staying busy. You’ll pick and stage online orders, help customers, and may operate powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers (training/certification required). Lowe’s links to a full benefits overview for eligible roles on their site.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.