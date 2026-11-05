🏭 Athens, GA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Athens is busy on the production side right now, with solid warehouse and packaging roles hiring fast. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: System One Clinical & Science

System One Clinical & Science Location: Athens, GA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract

Hours: 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Pay: Not listed

Work on a packaging line, help set up equipment, enter production data, and keep the area clean and safe. Great fit if you have manufacturing production experience and a high school diploma/GED and want steady second-shift work.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 AM until complete

Pay: $17.50 per hour

Pick and move products in a warehouse using scan labels and conveyors, with a focus on safety and accuracy. Comes with benefits starting around day 60, 401(k) with profit sharing, and room to grow if you like fast-paced, physical work.

Employer: Vanator

Location: Athens, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on packaging role in a manufacturing setting: run and help set up packaging equipment, handle waste correctly, and log production data. Good option if you have manufacturing production experience and want contract work with clear hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—manufacturing employers in Athens often move fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.