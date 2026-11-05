🚌 Athens, GA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Athens has some solid hands-on transportation and auto roles right now, from shop work to field service and local delivery. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to move up.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle advanced repair and maintenance on diesel, hydraulic, electrical, and construction equipment out in the field, often working on your own. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, your own tools, and want room to grow into leadership with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Tire Discounters

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time (shop-based)

Full-time (shop-based) Pay: $17.00–$20.00+ per hour effective rate (includes overtime & commission)

Hands-on shop role doing alignments, oil changes, and tire work using modern equipment and ADAS tech. Great if you’ve got basic mechanical skills, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want weekly pay, training, and clear paths to higher roles.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Athens, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Good for someone with a clean driving record, strong customer skills, and interest in a company that offers PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.