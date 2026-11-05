📢 Athens appliance replacement grant for local nonprofits

📢 Athens Nonprofits Sought for Energy-Efficient Appliance Help

The Athens-Clarke County Sustainability Department is running an Energy Efficient Appliance Replacement Initiative using Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant funds.

Local 501(c)(3) nonprofits can apply to be subgrantees. If selected, they will manage projects that help income-qualified households in Athens-Clarke County replace old appliances. The program focuses on appliances that are 12 or more years old, swapping them for new energy‑efficient models.

Full program details and the application are posted at www.accgov.com/green.

The Sustainability staff will host an online webinar on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at www.accgov.com/green. This session will give more information about how the program works and what nonprofits need to do to apply.

Applications are being accepted through December 23, 2026.

Nonprofits with questions can contact the Sustainability Department at 706-613-3138 for more information about the initiative, eligibility, and the application process.