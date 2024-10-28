Cancer victim's family works with Athens area advertiser, nonprofit to help others struggling

Robert McConnell when earlier this year he was sitting in his car at a red light and a “Kelli moment” happened. His daughter, Kelli McConnell, died in 2021 at age 39 of triple negative breast cancer, a type of cancer that often targets women under the age of 40.

As she fought the deadly disease, McConnell said he would always remember a comment she made, while looking at others who were facing the expense of cancer treatment: “Dad, when I beat this, I want to set up ways to financially help these people with their bills, expenses, whatever."

She didn’t beat the disease, but Robert McConnell kept kept her dream of helping others at the forefront of his mind. And while he sat behind the wheel that day on a busy highway, he began looking at a digital billboard promoting local businesses in and around Athens.

The family had built a website, www.kellislight.com , to honor Kelli and promote cancer awareness, especially the triple negative type which can shadow a woman without warnings until too late. Triple negative cancer grows fast, has limited treatment options and often a poor prognosis for the patient, according to the American Cancer Society.

McConnell, a businessman who lives in Watkinsville, said he contacted Lamar, the owner of the digital billboard, and spoke with Lee Cain. The two men met at McDonald’s in Watkinsville, where McConnell said he laid out his billboard message proposal for Cain on a restaurant napkin.

Drug Program: Athens Academy hosting a parent and a former DEA agent on dangers of deadly drug fentanyl

“He told me his daughter’s story and I felt compelled to do it,” Cain recalled recently. “With Lamar’s assets to support him we could get her message out.”

The website is already showing on digital billboards in Athens and Commerce as a way to promote “Breast Cancer Month” which is observed in October.

“I happened to be in a position where I could support people like Robert,” said Cain, a native of Athens, who said Kelli’s message could possibly be shared across the nation as Lamar provides space on its digital boards for community-related programs like Kelli's Light.

Kelli McConnell was raised in Marietta and graduated the University of Georgia with a degree in sociology. After graduation her free spirit carried her to a job in France; then to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she worked at a hang gliding facility; then to Hawaii on a fruit plantation; before becoming an events coordinator in Seattle, Washington.

Her final move to Athens found her involved in recruiting for the Girl Scouts of America to becoming director of religious exploration at the Unitarian Church.

But such an adventurous life changed course on the unlikeliest of days.

It was the morning of Christmas Eve on 2019 when her doctor’s office called to relay that she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

“It’s always strange to think that a doctor’s office would call on Christmas Eve and tell someone this type of news, but Kelli had asked them to tell her,” recalled Kelli’s sister, Kenna McConnell.

The sister recalled this “dark moment,” but said her sister wanted to watch “Prancer,” a Christmas movie that brought laughter to the sisters.

Parkinson's Disease: Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt discusses "Chick Fil A Dawg Bowl 2024"

The father said he was in shock that day when Kelli called to divulge the diagnosis.

“I was in shock and emotional – unbelievable that the clinic would make that call with this news on Christmas Eve morning. Still upsetting,” he said.

But in the months that followed, Kelli “always found a way to bring the light in,” the sister said.

“It’s still hard to think about and process because it was such a rapid decline,” she said.

Her father continued to search for a solution to save his daughter.

“I just took the role and told every doctor do whatever it takes to save her. And the looks were the same, ‘Not good,’” he said.

After Kelli died from the cancer, the family carried on the torch she held when she discovered how triple negative breast cancer can shadow women without their knowledge until too late.

“She felt sharing her experience with triple negative breast cancer could help other women who are going through the same thing. Even though she is not here physically there is still this strong desire to keep celebrating her and Kelli’s Light and Legacy is our way of channeling her light into something that could help women and their loved ones deal with this intense disease,” Kenna McConnell said.

The family formed the Kelli’s Light & Legacy website through the assistance of The Cancer Foundation that serves northeast Georgia.

Breast cancer makes up about 30% of the patients served by the foundation, according to foundation spokesman Cameron Jay Harrelson.

“Kelli’s family came to our organization wanting to support us in carrying on her legacy by supporting cancer patients. We were grateful and welcomed them with open arms,” Harrelson said.

The father has remained on the spiritual highway to have his daughter’s message reach other women.

“Since our involvement doing what Kelli wanted, we have raised over $50,000 for local cancer patients and their families for financial assistance,” he said.

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Cancer victim's family works with Athens area advertiser, nonprofit to help others struggling