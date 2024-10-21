Controversial rock quarry in Jackson County faces opposition ahead of planning meeting

A massive rock quarry is proposed for a nearly 1,000-acre tract of land in southern Jackson County that has raised numerous concerns from various groups including the city of Athens and the Oconee Rivers Greenway Commission.

The quarry is proposed by Vulcan Materials, a corporation based in Birmingham, Alabama, with quarries and construction materials sites operating in 23 states across the country. Vulcan has more than two dozen quarries in Georgia including one in northern Jackson County.

A public meeting regarding the proposed quarry will be held by the Jackson County Planning Commission at the country courthouse at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. If needed, a key meeting on the proposal is planned for Nov. 18 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

The site is located between Nicholson and Clarke County near the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Old U.S. Highway 441 and includes numerous parcels of land that are now mostly composed of woodlands, a few homes, two lakes and a creek.

Vulcan, according to its website, is the nation’s largest producer of construction materials such as crushed stone and gravel and is a major producer of asphalt and concrete.

Vulcan has contingency purchase contracts for most of the land based on whether the quarry is approved, according to Randy Durham, a member of “Stop the South Jackson Rock Quarry” that formed in the wake of the proposal. This citizens group generated a petition, which by Oct. 16 had received about 800 signatures, Durham said.

Another group, Citizens for Sustainable Jackson County, has also joined an effort to oppose the quarry.

Vulcan officials had countered the objections saying the acreage is next to existing commercial and industrial businesses. It’s proposed design ensures a “respectful, safe and environmentally responsible operation.” The mine on the property would be screened by a large buffer area.

The rock extracted from the mine would be used for many reasons including roads, bridges, and schools, according to Vulcan.

Vulcan has also pledged to provide $2 million to support the county’s infrastructure and set aside nearly 200 acres along Chandler Bridge Road for conservation. Another offer is to provide those residing within 2 miles of the operation free materials up to 20 tons each year.

Vulcan reported that the initial mining area of 25 acres would take 10 to 20 years to complete, while an additional mining area of 54 acres would go for 30 plus years.

But what appears a major concern for some agencies is that part of the land borders the North Oconee River.

Rivers Greenway Commission Chairman Charlie Barrow sent a letter to the Athens-Clarke commission in August 2023 expressing concerns about the mining operation due to it being in the watershed that serves both the North Oconee River and Sandy Creek. The group also noted that the Oconee River Land Trust has land conservation easements on properties on both sides of the proposed quarry.

Athens-Clarke County also expressed concerns about the project which is near the county line and only 7 miles from a water treatment plant on the north Oconee. A letter from former Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams also noted the amount of dust, noise and land vibrations that could adversely affect homes in the area. And it noted the increased traffic congestion.

A report from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission noted that a mining operation “could negatively impact the area’s environmental quality due to dust, noise and runoff.”

A Jackson County Comprehensive Plan study for the area noted that heavy industrial operations are not accommodated in the current land use map.

The Regional Commission study noted that the Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the access on U.S. 441 would not be permitted so the intersection at U.S. 441 at Old Highway 441 and State Route 334 would have to be improved with turn lanes and signal upgrades.

The study quoted an A&R Engineering report that projected 342 daily vehicle trips at the location.

The study also notes that the application from Vulcan estimates the project would be worth $40 million at build-out and generate $250,000 in annual local taxes for Jackson County.

The Regional Commission advised that the county should measure the repeated infrastructure needs to ensure the county would not be committing more in maintenance expenses than the tax would cover.

