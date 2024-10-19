What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Georgia football’s top 5 matchup with Texas Saturday night will showcase two teams with designs on making a run to a national championship and two quarterbacks who were early Heisman Trophy favorites in the offseason.

Carson Beck will lead the No. 4 Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 SEC) against Quinn Ewers and the No. 1 Longhorns (6-0, 2-0).

Their showings in this matchup could raise their Heisman stock and more importantly solidify their teams positioning for the College Football Playoff.

“Getting to play on the road in a big environment is always fun,” Beck said. “That’s what you play in the SEC for, that’s what you come to Georgia for to play in big-time games.”

Beck is currently listed at +1500 for the Heisman, the sixth best odds, according to BetMGM. Ewers is listed at +2000, ranking eighth.

After missing two games with an oblique injury, Ewers returned for Texas’ 34-3 win over Oklahoma. He was 20 of 29 for 199 yards with a touchdown pass and interception.

He said his confidence in his throws and foot speed could have been better.

“There’s just a multitude of ways we can win football games,” said Ewers, who has passed for 6,546 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons. “It kind of takes the pressure off the offense’s back when our defense is playing like it is right now.”

Beck has passed for 1,818 yards and 15 touchdowns with 5 interceptions this season with Arian Smith coming off a game in which he caught 5 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Beck has “a real presence in the pocket, can make all the throws. I think they have a scheme that fits him. They believe in the play-action pass, believe in the double moves, are going to take plenty of shots down the field. …There’s nothing from a throw game that he really can’t do.”

Here's how to watch the Georgia vs Texas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

Georgia vs. Texas will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with Holly Rowe and Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers .

Georgia vs Texas time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 7:30 p.m.

The Georgia vs Texas game starts at 7:30 p.m. from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Georgia vs. Texas predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

ODDS: Texas by 5

O/U: 57.5

Prediction: Georgia 27, Texas 26

Over the last 54 games, Georgia has not a lost against anybody other than Alabama. Texas looks the part of the Crimson Tide teams that bested the Bulldogs, but this is the first big SEC test for the Longhorns. Carson Beck makes enough big plays and the Georgia defense tightens up to get the win.

Georgia schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Clemson 34-3 W

Sept, 7 Tennessee Tech 48-3 W

Sept. 14 at Kentucky 13-12 W

Sept. 28 at Alabama 41-34 L

Oct. 5 Auburn 31-13 W

Oct. 12 Mississippi State 41-31 W

Oct. 19 at Texas

Nov. 2 vs. Florida in Jacksonville

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Nov. 16 Tennessee

Nov. 23 UMass

Nov. 29 Georgia Tech

Record: 5-1

Texas schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Colorado State 52-0 W

Sept. 7 at Michigan 31-12 W

Sept. 14 UTSA 56-7 W

Sept. 21 La.-Monroe 51-3 W

Sept. 28 Mississippi State 35-13 W

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma 34-3 W

Oct. 19 Georgia

Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 9 Florida

Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Nov. 23 Kentucky

Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

Record: 6-0

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game