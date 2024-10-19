Open in App
    • Athens Banner-Herald

    What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Georgia football's first top-five road matchup during Week 5 of the 2024 college football season did not go as planned.

    The Bulldogs came up short on the road against then-No. 4 Alabama. However, Georgia will get another shot at winning a significant road SEC game on Saturday when it travels to Austin, Texas, to take on No. 1 Texas (6-0, 2-0 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

    The Longhorns have won 11 straight games at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium since the 2022 season, including a 4-0 record at home this year. Texas last lost at home on Nov. 12, 2022, falling 17-10 to TCU. The Bulldogs fell 41-34 to Alabama as the No. 1 overall ranked team in Week 5 following a slow start, which saw them trail 28-0 in the first half.

    Texas leads the all-time series between the programs 4-1, including a 28-21 win on Jan. 1, 2009, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Georgia's lone win in the series was a 10-9 victory on Jan. 2, 1983, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

    Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Texas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Georgia football vs. Texas live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today?

    The Bulldogs vs. the Longhorns will be broadcast nationally on ABC during Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Rece Davis (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will have the call from the booth, while Holly Rowe will provide sideline reporting.

    The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers new subscribers a free trial.

    REQUIRED READING: Georgia-Texas a family affair for Bulldog O-line coach Stacy Searels and daughter Taylor

    Georgia vs Texas time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local)

    Georgia faces Texas at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7UCG_0wDQDDDE00

    Georgia vs Texas predictions, picks, odds

    Georgia 27, Texas 24 : Smart has his Bulldogs ready to play against the No. 1 team in the country, with running back Trevor Etienne having his breakout game with Georgia. A late field goal helps the Bulldogs pull off the upset victory in Austin.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 1 8

    • ODDS: Texas (-4.5)
    • O/U: 56.5
    • Moneyline: Texas (-200) | Georgia (+165)

    Georgia football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Georgia's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Eastern

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. No. 14 Clemson (W, 34-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: at Kentucky* (W, 13-12)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: at No. 4 Alabama* (L, 41-34)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Auburn* (W, 31-13)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State (W, 41-31)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 1 Texas* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)* | 3:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 15 Ole Miss *
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. No. 10 Tennessee*
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. UMass
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Georgia Tech
    • Record: 5-1, 3-1 SEC

    * Denotes SEC game

    Texas football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Texas' schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Eastern

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State (W, 52-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: at No. 10 Michigan (W, 31-12)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. UTSA (W, 56-7)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. UL Monroe (W, 51-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State* (W, 35-13)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma (W, 34-3)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. No. 4 Georgia* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt*
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Florida* | Noon
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: at Arkansas* | Noon
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky*
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 14 Texas A&M*
    • Record: 6-0, 2-0 SEC

    * Denotes SEC game

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

