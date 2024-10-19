What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Georgia football's first top-five road matchup during Week 5 of the 2024 college football season did not go as planned.

The Bulldogs came up short on the road against then-No. 4 Alabama. However, Georgia will get another shot at winning a significant road SEC game on Saturday when it travels to Austin, Texas, to take on No. 1 Texas (6-0, 2-0 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Longhorns have won 11 straight games at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium since the 2022 season, including a 4-0 record at home this year. Texas last lost at home on Nov. 12, 2022, falling 17-10 to TCU. The Bulldogs fell 41-34 to Alabama as the No. 1 overall ranked team in Week 5 following a slow start, which saw them trail 28-0 in the first half.

Texas leads the all-time series between the programs 4-1, including a 28-21 win on Jan. 1, 2009, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Georgia's lone win in the series was a 10-9 victory on Jan. 2, 1983, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Texas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Georgia vs Texas on today?

The Bulldogs vs. the Longhorns will be broadcast nationally on ABC during Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Rece Davis (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will have the call from the booth, while Holly Rowe will provide sideline reporting.

The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers new subscribers a free trial.

Georgia vs Texas time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local)

Georgia faces Texas at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Georgia vs Texas predictions, picks, odds

Georgia 27, Texas 24 : Smart has his Bulldogs ready to play against the No. 1 team in the country, with running back Trevor Etienne having his breakout game with Georgia. A late field goal helps the Bulldogs pull off the upset victory in Austin.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 1 8

ODDS: Texas (-4.5)

Texas (-4.5) O/U: 56.5

56.5 Moneyline: Texas (-200) | Georgia (+165)

Georgia football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Georgia's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. No. 14 Clemson (W, 34-3)

vs. No. 14 Clemson (W, 34-3) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3)

vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3) Saturday, Sept. 14: at Kentucky* (W, 13-12)

at Kentucky* (W, 13-12) Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 28: at No. 4 Alabama* (L, 41-34)

at No. 4 Alabama* (L, 41-34) Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Auburn* (W, 31-13)

vs. Auburn* (W, 31-13) Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State (W, 41-31)

vs. Mississippi State (W, 41-31) Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 1 Texas* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

at No. 1 Texas* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Oct. 26: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)* | 3:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

vs. Florida (Jacksonville)* | 3:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 15 Ole Miss *

at No. 15 Ole Miss * Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. No. 10 Tennessee*

vs. No. 10 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. UMass

vs. UMass Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Georgia Tech

vs. Georgia Tech Record: 5-1, 3-1 SEC

* Denotes SEC game

Texas football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Texas' schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State (W, 52-0)

vs. Colorado State (W, 52-0) Saturday, Sept. 7: at No. 10 Michigan (W, 31-12)

at No. 10 Michigan (W, 31-12) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. UTSA (W, 56-7)

vs. UTSA (W, 56-7) Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. UL Monroe (W, 51-3)

vs. UL Monroe (W, 51-3) Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State* (W, 35-13)

vs. Mississippi State* (W, 35-13) Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma (W, 34-3)

vs. Oklahoma (W, 34-3) Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. No. 4 Georgia* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ )

vs. No. 4 Georgia* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC ( Fubo , ESPN+ ) Saturday, Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt*

at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Florida* | Noon

vs. Florida* | Noon Saturday, Nov. 16: at Arkansas* | Noon

at Arkansas* | Noon Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky*

vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 14 Texas A&M*

at No. 14 Texas A&M* Record: 6-0, 2-0 SEC

* Denotes SEC game

