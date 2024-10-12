Branson Robinson injury update: Georgia football RB injures knee in game vs Mississippi State

Georgia football redshirt sophomore running back Branson Robinson was injured during a play in Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He will be out for the remainder of the game after injuring his right knee, spotted with a slight limp.

The Bulldogs are up 13-3 on the other Bulldogs with 10:51 on the clock before halftime.

Branson Robinson injury update

Robinson went down with injury with 13:49 remaining in the second quarter with Georgia leading 10-3.

Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Carson Beck on 2nd-and-13 and immediately fell to the ground.

He was helped off the field and into the medical tent with a slight limp by two trainers.

He will be out for the remainder of the game after suffering a right knee injury.

Who is Branson Robinson's backup on Georgia's depth chart?

Robinson will be replaced as the second-string by freshman Nate Frazier and junior Cash Jones.

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Branson Robinson injury

"I don't know," Smart said when asked the severity of the knee injury. "I think it's an MCL, knee thing and you know, those are sprains, but I don't know that for sure. I don't know how serious it is because we don't have the (test) results yet."

Branson Robinson stats

Robinson has 3 carries for 12 yards and a touchdown, as well as 1 reception for 5 yards, in Saturday's game against Mississippi State. On the season, he has 22 carries for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns, as well as 5 receptions for 28 yards.

