Motions heard in case of nursing student Laken Riley killed on UGA campus

Defense lawyers handling the murder and attempted rape case against the man accused of killing a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus nearly nine months ago laid out motions Friday aimed at challenging the evidence prosecutors plan to use at trial.

The motions are aimed at incriminating evidence seized through a search warrant of the suspect’s home, along with DNA and fingerprint evidence the state contends will show Jose Ibarra killed Laken Riley on Feb. 22.

Judge Patrick Haggard heard the motions in Clarke County Superior Court that will require his ruling before the case goes to a jury trial scheduled for mid-November.

Riley, who was beaten to death after she went for a run in the Lake Herrick intramural field area off College Station Road, was a nursing student at the Athens campus of Augusta University. Ibarra, 26, who entered the U.S. illegally from Venezuela, was arrested the next day at his apartment home on South Milledge Avenue.

In Friday’s day-long session, Haggard heard testimony showing how police seized evidence at Ibarra’s apartment. The judge has not ruled on the motion to suppress this evidence, but he set another hearing for Nov. 1.

Also on Nov. 1, the defense will challenge critical fingerprint identification and DNA and social media evidence.

Athens defense attorney Dustin Kirby told the judge he just received the DNA data on Thursday and needed time to study the material. Kirby along with Western Circuit Public Defender John Donnelly and Kaitlyn Beck are representing Ibarra.

Ibarra sat quietly at the defense table wearing headphones to hear testimony translated into Spanish by a woman sworn in for that purpose.

Atlanta attorney Sheila Ross, with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, was appointed to prosecute the case, which captured national attention when both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump mentioned the case in speeches due to the defendant’s immigrant status.

Ibarra was arrested at his apartment, where he lived with four others, after Athens-Clarke police began assisting UGA police with a search for a suspect in the slaying.

UGA Student Slaying: Suspect in Tara Baker slaying again seeks bond, offers reasons for release

Sgt. Timothy Johnson, a veteran of 26 years on the force, went to the apartment on Milledge after they had video evidence of an unidentified man putting a jacket and latex gloves with blood inside a trash bin on the property. The location where Riley was slain was about 500 yards from this site, according to the testimony.

Police had an image taken off a resident’s security camera showing the suspect at the dumpster. Johnson testified that about 8:30 a.m. he and another officer saw a man wearing a baseball cap with an Adidas symbol just as the suspect in the video image.

After confronting this man, police would learn he was Diego Ibarra, 28, the brother of Jose Ibarra, and that he carried an ID showing he worked in a dining room at UGA, according to Johnson’s testimony.

Diego Ibarra also presented the officer with a fake card showing he was a U.S. resident.

UGA police Sgt. Josh Epps, an evening patrol supervisor, arrived and he called for Cpl. Mason Bridges, who was fluent in Spanish, to assist in communicating with those in the apartment.

Testimony showed that officers eventually identified three others in the apartment, including Jose Ibarra, and this led to a decision to obtain a search warrant.

While waiting outside the apartment, UGA police Cpl. Rafale Sayan testified he observed wounds on Ibarra, including redness on his knuckles, a scratch on his wrist and arms and a redness on his forehead. He described Ibarra’s demeanor as “very quiet” and “very nervous.”

Beck argued that there was no probable cause to search the apartment and the warrant was “overbroad” in that it sought anything with DNA. Among the items seized were cell phones, which were later analyzed by experts from the FBI.

Ross argued the cell phones were seized in “good faith,” and she argued the “facts and circumstances” discovered by police made it a reasonable search.

The defense is also challenging a fingerprint apparently found on Riley’s cellphone. That latent print was compared to Ibarra’s thumbprint made after his arrest on a murder charge.

Athens-Clarke police crime scene technician Tim Stewart made the comparison and it was his opinion that the defendant was the source of the print found on the cell phone.

Stewart, a veteran of 30 years in print identification, said he was not told the source of the known print when he compared it to the found print. An independent comparison of the prints was made by Athens police Sgt. Amanda Blair and she reached the same conclusion.

Defense lawyers are also asking that a charge of peeping tom be removed from the indictment. While this crime occurred in the same proximity of Riley’s slaying and occurred in a similar timeframe, the defense argued the charge was added unnecessarily on the indictment and was prejudicial.

But Ross argued the peeping tom occurred about 73 minutes prior to the attack on Riley and occurred about 300 yards away, so the crimes are “intertwined” as she said they are virtually the same conduct.

In that case, a student living along Rogers Road called 911 after someone tried to open her front door and was seen looking through a window, according to testimony.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Motions heard in case of nursing student Laken Riley killed on UGA campus