    • Athens Banner-Herald

    Homes in Clarke County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Clarke County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sales price of $340,000.

    The median home sold for $360,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 5.9% from June.

    Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was up 19.8% at $360,000 compared to $300,500.

    Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

    Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.onlineathens.com .

    Looking only at single-family homes, the $379,000 median selling price in Clarke County was up 6.8% in July from $355,000 the month prior. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 15.2% from a median of $329,000.

    Six single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to three recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    Condominiums and townhomes increased by 3.2% in sales price during July to a median of $257,000 from $249,000 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 14.5% from $224,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during July.

    In July, the number of recorded sales in Clarke County rose by 10.5% since July 2023 from 133 to 147. All residential home sales totaled to $279.9 million.

    In Georgia, homes sold at a median of $345,000 during July, up 0.3% from $343,990 in June. There were 12,711 recorded sales across the state during July, down 7.8% from 13,789 recorded sales in July 2023.

    The total value of recorded residential home sales in Georgia increased by 36.2% from $6.3 billion in June to $8.6 billion this July.

    Out of all residential home sales in Georgia, 5.68% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, down from 5.88% in July 2023.

    Sales prices of single-family homes across Georgia slightly increased from a median of $345,447 in June to $345,486 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 3.1% from $334,994.

    Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1.3% from a median of $325,000 in June to $329,250 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.2% from the median of $318,950 in July 2023.

    The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Homes in Clarke County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

