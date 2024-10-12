Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athens Banner-Herald

    Unemployment claims in Georgia increased last week

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Georgia rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

    New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 4,675 in the week ending October 5, up from 3,982 the week before, the Labor Department said.

    U.S. unemployment claims rose to 258,000 last week, up 33,000 claims from 225,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

    North Carolina saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 290.2%. Wyoming, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 20.1%.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report .

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Unemployment claims in Georgia increased last week

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    CHAMELEON 🦎🦎🦎 & TAMPON TIM !
    14h ago
    BIDENONOMICS WORKING AGAIN !
    Guest
    23h ago
    I got fired
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    You'll be pulling for this one: Study reveals Georgia's favorite kids game
    Athens Banner-Herald5 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Bowers, Pickens and other former Georgia football players team up for postgame photo. See it here
    Athens Banner-Herald3 hours ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    A bittersweet departure: Pandas return to China from Zoo Atlanta after more than 20 years
    Athens Banner-Herald5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz5 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Glen Powell as 'Chad Powers' leads football team onto Dooley Field, filming for Hulu series
    Athens Banner-Herald2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy