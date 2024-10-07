First Amendment lawsuit against District Attorney Gonzalez settled out of court

A lawsuit filed against Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez that alleged a freedom of speech violation due to removal of posts on the DA’s Facebook pages was settled out of court Monday with different reactions by the parties.

The plaintiff, businessman Richard Miley, accepted the district attorney’s agreement to remove any bans on content and giving full access to her own and office social media pages for any user.

However, Gonzalez called the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court a “politically motivated attack” that she was able to settle for $1.

The suit was settled just hours before a hearing was to be held in federal court in Athens in front of federal Judge Tilman Self.

Gonzalez is involved in two Facebook pages, one hosted by the DA’s office and another a campaign page.

In a press release issued after the settlement, Gonzalez noted that Miley and his attorney, Kevin Epps, were demanding attorney fees of $2,500 and other general and punitive damages.

Gonzalez said she “stood firm on the law and refused to budge from her offer of $1. And DA Gonzalez won.”

But Epps said his client settled the lawsuit after she offered to admit she violated the U.S. Constitution.

“Mr. Miley did not bring this lawsuit for money, but to stand up to the illegal actions of Ms. Gonzalez,” he said.

The settlement, according to Epps, shows she admitted to violating the free speech rights of citizens by removing comments posted on her social medial accounts.

Epps in a letter to Gonzalez’ attorney, Atlanta lawyer David Dreyer, noted it “is unfortunate that it took the filing of a federal lawsuit for her to cease” the violations of the First Amendment.

The posts were critical of Gonzalez.

Miley, an Oconee County restaurant owner, had posted comments on her Facebook page that he said were removed.

The suit claimed Gonzalez, a public official, had censored Miley when she removed his comments.

Gonzalez is in the midst of a political race to retain the seat she won in the 2020 election. A Democrat, she is opposed in the Nov. 5 General Election by Kalki Yalamanchili, a former prosecutor in the Western Circuit, who is running as an independent candidate.

During the dispute over the Facebook postings, Epps said Gonzalez had reported Miley to Facebook officials, which resulted in his social media accounts being blocked. Gonzalez on Monday countered that Miley wrote letters about her to Facebook officials.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: First Amendment lawsuit against District Attorney Gonzalez settled out of court