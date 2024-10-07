Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athens Banner-Herald

    First Amendment lawsuit against District Attorney Gonzalez settled out of court

    By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oijTR_0vxsrQlQ00

    A lawsuit filed against Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez that alleged a freedom of speech violation due to removal of posts on the DA’s Facebook pages was settled out of court Monday with different reactions by the parties.

    The plaintiff, businessman Richard Miley, accepted the district attorney’s agreement to remove any bans on content and giving full access to her own and office social media pages for any user.

    However, Gonzalez called the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court a “politically motivated attack” that she was able to settle for $1.

    The suit was settled just hours before a hearing was to be held in federal court in Athens in front of federal Judge Tilman Self.

    Gonzalez is involved in two Facebook pages, one hosted by the DA’s office and another a campaign page.

    In a press release issued after the settlement, Gonzalez noted that Miley and his attorney, Kevin Epps, were demanding attorney fees of $2,500 and other general and punitive damages.

    Gonzalez said she “stood firm on the law and refused to budge from her offer of $1. And DA Gonzalez won.”

    But Epps said his client settled the lawsuit after she offered to admit she violated the U.S. Constitution.

    “Mr. Miley did not bring this lawsuit for money, but to stand up to the illegal actions of Ms. Gonzalez,” he said.

    Helene Aftermath: Helene near the top of this list of deadliest hurricanes

    The settlement, according to Epps, shows she admitted to violating the free speech rights of citizens by removing comments posted on her social medial accounts.

    Epps in a letter to Gonzalez’ attorney, Atlanta lawyer David Dreyer, noted it “is unfortunate that it took the filing of a federal lawsuit for her to cease” the violations of the First Amendment.

    The posts were critical of Gonzalez.

    Miley, an Oconee County restaurant owner, had posted comments on her Facebook page that he said were removed.

    The suit claimed Gonzalez, a public official, had censored Miley when she removed his comments.

    Gonzalez is in the midst of a political race to retain the seat she won in the 2020 election. A Democrat, she is opposed in the Nov. 5 General Election by Kalki Yalamanchili, a former prosecutor in the Western Circuit, who is running as an independent candidate.

    During the dispute over the Facebook postings, Epps said Gonzalez had reported Miley to Facebook officials, which resulted in his social media accounts being blocked. Gonzalez on Monday countered that Miley wrote letters about her to Facebook officials.

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: First Amendment lawsuit against District Attorney Gonzalez settled out of court

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Angela
    1d ago
    I don’t know what the posts said but I’m thinking that it might have been fairly nasty if Facebook blocked him for it. I hope that we can all be respectful of each other one day soon. Of course everyone has a right to criticize our elected officials. But there’s no reason to crude or hateful. I’m not saying Mr Milley was crude or hateful, I didn’t see the post. But there’s been a lot of that lately and I know none of our mamas raised us that way.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Own This Measuring Cup? You Could Be Getting Some Extra Cash
    PopCrush1 day ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Boy, 6, screamed ‘Mummy… I’m going to die’ as he was pinned by car after being ‘rammed by farmer for stealing orange’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 minutes ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Brutal details emerge about Jabrill Peppers’ alleged assault on girlfriend: ‘Took off her clothing and put her outside’
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Watchdog found $7B in untapped FEMA funds — even though DHS Secretary Mayorkas said none available for future disasters
    New York Post1 day ago
    Disney On Ice bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Akins Ford Arena. Here are dates, ticket info
    Athens Banner-Herald23 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy