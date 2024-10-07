Sections of UGA lose electricity due to wildlife problem at substation

Sections of the University of Georgia had a temporary power outage early Sunday, not from a storm, but from what a UGA official described as “wildlife encroaching on a nearby substation.”

The outage occurred at several facilities along Lumpkin, Baxter, Cedar and Church streets, according to a UGA spokesman on Monday.

The outage was likely the reason a steam pipe burst at Myers Hall, that also activated a fire alarm, the spokesman said.

UGA police along with the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department responded to the situation and all residents in the dorm were evacuated. About 30 of the students have been temporarily relocated to alternate house, UGA reported.

Repairs are ongoing.

