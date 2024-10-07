Open in App
    Athens Banner-Herald

    Sections of UGA lose electricity due to wildlife problem at substation

    By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8hvf_0vxsr11k00

    Sections of the University of Georgia had a temporary power outage early Sunday, not from a storm, but from what a UGA official described as “wildlife encroaching on a nearby substation.”

    The outage occurred at several facilities along Lumpkin, Baxter, Cedar and Church streets, according to a UGA spokesman on Monday.

    The outage was likely the reason a steam pipe burst at Myers Hall, that also activated a fire alarm, the spokesman said.

    UGA police along with the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department responded to the situation and all residents in the dorm were evacuated. About 30 of the students have been temporarily relocated to alternate house, UGA reported.

    Repairs are ongoing.

    AIM Visits UGA: Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing brings mobile lab to UGA campus

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Sections of UGA lose electricity due to wildlife problem at substation

