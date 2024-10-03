Hurricanes after Helene: NWS tracking Hurricane Kirk, TS Leslie. What Georgia can expect

As the aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to be felt in Georgia and other states, the National Weather Service is now keeping an eye on Hurricane Kirk , which is rapidly gaining strength in the eastern Atlantic.

Ryan Willis, meteorologist at the National Weather Service , told the Athens Banner-Herald that Kirk has intensified to a Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 120 miles per hour as of the latest advisory this morning. Behind Kirk, meteorologists are also tracking Tropical Storm Leslie.

But the good news is Georgia residents can breathe a sigh of relief as this Kirk is not anticipated to impact the state, nor is Leslie.

Will Hurricane Kirk make landfall?

"It will remain a major hurricane for some time," said Willis. "But it's not going to impact any land masses."

Kirk is currently moving northwest and is expected to maintain its major hurricane status for the next few days.

Kirk is predicted to begin a turn to the north by Saturday and then back to the northeast by Sunday, ultimately curving away from the United States and remaining in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Is there a hurricane coming to South?

There is not a hurricane expected to hit land at this time but a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend or early next week.

Environmental conditions are now limiting the potential for tropical development of the system, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Leslie: What you should know

Location : 515 miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands

: 515 miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands Maximum sustained winds : 40 mph

: 40 mph Movement : west at 6 mph

➤ Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Leslie

At 5 a.m. EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 30.5 West.

Leslie is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A slow westward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a slightly faster west-northwestward motion Friday through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Strengthening is anticipated, and Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane by early Saturday and a Category 2 storm by Monday. Further strengthening may be limited as it moves into cooler waters left behind by Hurricane Kirk.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Hurricanes after Helene: NWS tracking Hurricane Kirk, TS Leslie. What Georgia can expect