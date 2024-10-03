Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athens Banner-Herald

    Hurricanes after Helene: NWS tracking Hurricane Kirk, TS Leslie. What Georgia can expect

    By Vanessa Countryman and Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    1 days ago

    As the aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to be felt in Georgia and other states, the National Weather Service is now keeping an eye on Hurricane Kirk , which is rapidly gaining strength in the eastern Atlantic.

    Ryan Willis, meteorologist at the National Weather Service , told the Athens Banner-Herald that Kirk has intensified to a Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 120 miles per hour as of the latest advisory this morning. Behind Kirk, meteorologists are also tracking Tropical Storm Leslie.

    But the good news is Georgia residents can breathe a sigh of relief as this Kirk is not anticipated to impact the state, nor is Leslie.

    Will Hurricane Kirk make landfall?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELJJt_0vt1yIM500

    "It will remain a major hurricane for some time," said Willis. "But it's not going to impact any land masses."

    Kirk is currently moving northwest and is expected to maintain its major hurricane status for the next few days.

    Kirk is predicted to begin a turn to the north by Saturday and then back to the northeast by Sunday, ultimately curving away from the United States and remaining in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

    Is there a hurricane coming to South?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQMQu_0vt1yIM500

    There is not a hurricane expected to hit land at this time but a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend or early next week.

    Environmental conditions are now limiting the potential for tropical development of the system, according to the Hurricane Center.

    Tropical Storm Leslie: What you should know

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1GBJ_0vt1yIM500
    • Location : 515 miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands
    • Maximum sustained winds : 40 mph
    • Movement : west at 6 mph

    Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Leslie

    At 5 a.m. EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 30.5 West.

    Leslie is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A slow westward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a slightly faster west-northwestward motion Friday through Saturday.

    Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Strengthening is anticipated, and Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane by early Saturday and a Category 2 storm by Monday. Further strengthening may be limited as it moves into cooler waters left behind by Hurricane Kirk.

    Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Hurricanes after Helene: NWS tracking Hurricane Kirk, TS Leslie. What Georgia can expect

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Forbes list 400 richest people in America 2024: Meet the 10 from Georgia
    Athens Banner-Herald4 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson19 hours ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy