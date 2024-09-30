Eat Athens: The city's best breakfast sandwich isn't sold at a restaurant or a food truck

Athens is a destination city for all things creative, especially where music and the culinary arts are concerned. Publications that routinely come up with "Best Of" lists for the city usually hit the same spots, and locals pride themselves with knowing where the "real" places are. The truth is that art is happening everywhere around town, and sometimes in the most unexpected locations.

Street Treats , a family owned and operated breakfast vendor, shares the kitchen of the 484 North Ave. Piggly Wiggly to cook and sell their unique and delicious food from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. That three-hour window is a short amount of time, and loyal Street Treats customers know to show up early to make sure they can grab their favorite menu item before the supply runs out.

Owned and operated by Bryan "Mr. Street Treats" Browner and his wife Fanesha "Pretty Chef Nene" Browner, Street Treats began when Bryan's co-workers at another business took notice of the great-smelling breakfast food he brought to work. Soon, Fanesha was cooking extra for Bryan to sell, and their sandwiches and grits grew in popularity at Athens area barbershops as well.

Powered by community word of mouth and a reputation for outstanding flavors, Street Treats made a connection with the owner of the Piggly Wiggly to share the grocery store's kitchen during early hours when the deli staff wasn't using it. Bryan preps and packages the food that Fanesha cooks, and both greet and checkout customers at the deli counter. Guests can get their meals to go or stay and eat at one of the booths in the nearby café area.

All of Street Treats' $6 breakfast sandwiches are made with croissants instead of biscuits, and they come in several varieties including bacon, egg and cheese, country fried steak, sausage, egg and cheese and smoked links. The Browners offer a $12 combo that includes a sandwich, drink and cheese grits, and their breakfast plates start at $10 and include waffles, eggs, chicken tenders, bacon, shrimp, sausage patties and smoked links.

When the Banner-Herald visited, Bryan recommended we try the combo, so we chose a smoked links and egg sandwich with a few squirts of grape jelly to offset the salt and butter. The combination of flavors and textures was note-perfect, and it was quite an experience to hold everything we love about breakfast in the palm of our hand. The cheese grits were easily the best this reporter has ever tasted, and the blue raspberry drink washed everything down with sweet nostalgia.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Eat Athens: The city's best breakfast sandwich isn't sold at a restaurant or a food truck