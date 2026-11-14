Athens manufacturing is busy right now, especially in automotive-related production. If you’ve got engineering or quality skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. Location: Athens, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and improve equipment, processes, and systems using lean manufacturing and data-driven problem solving. You’ll lead mid-sized projects, help launch new business, and drive continuous improvement in safety, quality, and efficiency.

Employer: Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. Location: Athens, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Program and run CMMs to inspect metal and plastic parts, fixtures, and components, then turn that data into clear reports for customers and internal teams. Good fit if you’re strong in Metrologic software, GD&T, and blueprint reading, and like being the go-to person for measurement and quality data.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.