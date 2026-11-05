A bone marrow donor drive for retired Fire Chief Danny Southard, who has high-risk blood cancer, will be held at Leak City on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ages 18–35 can take a quick cheek swab on site to join the National Marrow Donor Program registry and may be matched with Danny or another patient in need.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations)