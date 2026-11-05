🏭 Athens, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manufacturing in Athens, AL is staying busy, with steady demand for people who like hands-on work and night shifts. If you’re good with machines, forklifts, or fast-paced production, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Athens, AL

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

Move finished product from the lines, load/unload trucks, and act as the final quality check before shipments leave the plant. This role is great if you’re comfortable on a forklift, can handle physical work, and like being the key link between production and customers.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Athens, AL

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift with overtime and weekend work as needed

, 3rd shift with overtime and weekend work as needed Salary: Not listed

Stack corrugated product, run equipment, do quality checks, and keep your area clean and safe. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want to learn complex machinery with room to grow.

Employer: EXALTA Group

Location: Listed as Athens, AL, US (job text describes a facility in Marquette)

Listed as (job text describes a facility in Marquette) Type: Full-time , 2nd or weekend shift

, 2nd or weekend shift Salary: $18.80–$34.80/hour, depending on level

Operate CNC mills, Swiss turning, and EDM machines to make precision parts for medical devices. This posting covers entry to advanced levels, with training, clear pay bands, and shift differentials for 2nd and weekend shifts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many plants will train the right person who shows up, learns fast, and works safely.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.