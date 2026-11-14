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Atascosa County
Local help available for veterans and families
11 days ago
Veterans and their families in Atascosa County can get local help with VA benefits, claims, and questions at 818 Main Street, Jourdanton. The veterans support office asks residents to call 830-769-3251 first to talk about their needs, check hours, and learn what papers to bring.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Atascosa County
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