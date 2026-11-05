Atascosa County burn ban lifted for Nov. 5 only

The burn ban for unincorporated Atascosa County is temporarily lifted for Thursday, November 5, 2026, but state open burning rules still apply. Fires may not start until 1 hour after sunrise, must be out 1 hour before sunset, must be watched at all times, have a water source ready, be no larger than 10 x 10, and may include only organic materials like trees, branches, shrubs, grass, vegetation, and household trash; burning construction materials, pallets, shingles, wire, and other illegal items is not allowed and can result in a citation for illegal burning from any peace officer. Before burning, residents must call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at 830-769-3434 to be logged, and questions can be directed to the Fire Marshal / OEM office at 830-769-2029.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Atascosa County Fire Marshal / Office of Emergency Management