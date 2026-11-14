Atascadero’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good tips, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Blast 825 Brewery

Blast 825 Brewery Location: Atascadero, CA

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $16.90 – $26.99 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This role is all about crafting drinks, chatting with guests, and keeping the bar running smoothly. Great fit if you’ve bartended before and like a lively, social atmosphere.

Employer: Blast 825 Brewery (Central Coast Restaurant Group)

Blast 825 Brewery (Central Coast Restaurant Group) Location: Atascadero, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time (in-person)

Full-time, Part-time (in-person) Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour + tips

+ tips Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, referral program

You’ll work across char-broiler, oak pit, flat top, and fryers, so it’s a good role if you want to build real kitchen skills. Nice option if you’re aiming for growth and advancement in the back of house.

Employer: Wingstop

Wingstop Location: Atascadero, CA 93422

Type: Full-time, Part-time (in-person)

Full-time, Part-time (in-person) Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Roles: Cooks, Cashiers, Shift Leaders

Cooks, Cashiers, Shift Leaders Perks: Paid training

Good for anyone 18+ who wants steady hours and a clear path into leadership. You can start as a cashier or cook and work up to shift lead in a busy, national-brand restaurant.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.