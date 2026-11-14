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Atascadero
🍽️ Multiple Atascadero Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $26+/hr
3 days ago
Atascadero’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good tips, there are some solid options open right now.
Bartender
- Employer: Blast 825 Brewery
- Location: Atascadero, CA
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: $16.90 – $26.99 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
This role is all about crafting drinks, chatting with guests, and keeping the bar running smoothly. Great fit if you’ve bartended before and like a lively, social atmosphere.
Line Cook
- Employer: Blast 825 Brewery (Central Coast Restaurant Group)
- Location: Atascadero, CA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time (in-person)
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour + tips
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, referral program
You’ll work across char-broiler, oak pit, flat top, and fryers, so it’s a good role if you want to build real kitchen skills. Nice option if you’re aiming for growth and advancement in the back of house.
Crew Members & Shift Leaders
- Employer: Wingstop
- Location: Atascadero, CA 93422
- Type: Full-time, Part-time (in-person)
- Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour
- Roles: Cooks, Cashiers, Shift Leaders
- Perks: Paid training
Good for anyone 18+ who wants steady hours and a clear path into leadership. You can start as a cashier or cook and work up to shift lead in a busy, national-brand restaurant.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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